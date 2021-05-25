Dr. Laura Moylan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moylan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Moylan, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Moylan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cave Spring, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Laura L Moylan, MD2660 Electric Rd Ste B, Cave Spring, VA 24018 Directions (540) 776-6800
Laura L Moylan, MD3130 Chaparral Dr Ste 202, Cave Spring, VA 24018 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Gateway Health Plan
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Piedmont Community HealthCare, Inc.
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is one of the best doctors I’ve had. Dr. Moylan has the best “bedside” manner. She truly cares about her patients. She spends a lot of time with you talking about your health as well. You are not just another “number/body”. She promptly returns phone calls and fits you in for a visit when you are experiencing any health problems. Highly recommend her!!!! Dr. Moylan is such a sweet, caring, compassionate, and knowledgeable doctor.
About Dr. Laura Moylan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
