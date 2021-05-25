See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cave Spring, VA
Dr. Laura Moylan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (131)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Laura Moylan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cave Spring, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Moylan works at Laura L. Moylan, MD in Cave Spring, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Laura L Moylan, MD
    2660 Electric Rd Ste B, Cave Spring, VA 24018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 776-6800
  2. 2
    Laura L Moylan, MD
    3130 Chaparral Dr Ste 202, Cave Spring, VA 24018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abdominal Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abdominal Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Piedmont Community HealthCare, Inc.
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 131 ratings
    Patient Ratings (131)
    5 Star
    (125)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Laura Moylan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235192527
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
