Dr. Laura Mucenski, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Mucenski, MD
Dr. Laura Mucenski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Mucenski works at
Dr. Mucenski's Office Locations
For Women Inc10475 Reading Rd Ste 307, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Directions (513) 563-2202
Thw for Women3219 Clifton Ave Ste 125, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 751-1919
Good Samaritan Hospital375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 862-2471
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m pregnant and she has been my DR., I’m Hispanic so she also speak Spanish, she’s always ready for questions and in the best mood to answer, she’s always in a good disposition!!, if you get an appointment her she’s gonna make sure that what you are understanding everything that she’s saying. Excelent in explaining, listening, answering, understanding, Her team is excellent as well
About Dr. Laura Mucenski, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1184006785
