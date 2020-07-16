Dr. Laura Musser, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Musser, DO
Overview of Dr. Laura Musser, DO
Dr. Laura Musser, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boardman, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Dr. Musser works at
Dr. Musser's Office Locations
Laura A Musser LLC22 Mcclurg Rd, Boardman, OH 44512 Directions (330) 550-9431Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am currently seeing Dr. Musser expecting my first child. She was recommended to me by a close friend of mine who recently had a baby. Both herself and her staff are comforting and friendly. They are making experiencing pregnancy during a global pandemic less scary. Please be aware that she is not practicing at the center for women any longer. I had a bad experience there with a different physician.
About Dr. Laura Musser, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1801878715
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Musser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musser has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Musser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.