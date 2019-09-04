Overview

Dr. Laura Nasatir, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED.



Dr. Nasatir works at Pleasant Morris K in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.