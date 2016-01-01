Overview of Dr. Laura Need, MD

Dr. Laura Need, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Children's Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, CHA Cambridge Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Need works at Yogman Pediatrics in Cambridge, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.