Dr. Laura Need, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Need, MD
Dr. Laura Need, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Children's Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, CHA Cambridge Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Need's Office Locations
Michael W Yogman MD575 Mount Auburn St Ste 202, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 864-7071
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Need, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1013973338
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Boston
- Mass General Hospital
- HARVARD MED SCH
