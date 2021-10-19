Overview of Dr. Laura Neustater, MD

Dr. Laura Neustater, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.



Dr. Neustater works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.