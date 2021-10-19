Dr. Laura Neustater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neustater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Neustater, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Neustater, MD
Dr. Laura Neustater, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
Dr. Neustater works at
Dr. Neustater's Office Locations
-
1
Holy Cross Medical Group1900 E Com Blvd, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 351-5840
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neustater?
I have had my Daughters going to Dr. Neustater since they were babies. I wish I could go to her as she is such a great doctor, very knowledgeable and calm. My Girls always had stress with needles and blood drawn, but she made them comfortable and relaxed. She diagnosed my youngest with scoliosis and thank God she did because it was very serious and I missed it! They are adults now, we will miss her. Thank you Dr. Neustater for all the great care you have given my girls. All the best to you!!!
About Dr. Laura Neustater, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1255344875
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neustater has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neustater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neustater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neustater works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Neustater. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neustater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neustater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neustater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.