Dr. Laura Newman, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.1 (23)
Map Pin Small Delray Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Laura Newman, DPM

Dr. Laura Newman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Newman works at Florida Family Podiatry in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Diabetic Foot Care along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Newman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newman Podiatry
    15340 S Jog Rd Ste 205, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 793-6170
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dr. Jay R. Newman
    4895 Windward Passage Dr Ste 7, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 369-4455
  3. 3
    6080 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 220, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 369-4455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Delray Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Diabetic Foot Care
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Diabetic Foot Care

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Laura Newman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215238241
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Aventura Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jfk
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Newman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newman has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Diabetic Foot Care, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.