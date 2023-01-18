Dr. Nieves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Nieves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Nieves, MD
Dr. Laura Nieves, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Nieves works at
Dr. Nieves' Office Locations
1
Citrus Valley Medical Associates1820 Fullerton Ave, Corona, CA 92881 Directions (866) 592-2199
2
Citrus Valley Family Practice2250 S Main St Ste 104, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 737-1454Monday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very empathetic and takes the necessary time. Very pleased to be working with her as my doctor.
About Dr. Laura Nieves, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1073808994
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nieves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nieves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nieves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nieves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nieves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.