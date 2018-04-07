See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Loma Linda, CA
Dr. Laura Henrichsen Nist, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Laura Henrichsen Nist, MD

Dr. Laura Henrichsen Nist, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.

Dr. Henrichsen Nist works at Loma Linda University Neurology in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henrichsen Nist's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Loma Linda University Neurology
    11370 Anderson St Ste B100, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2880
  2. 2
    SAC Health System
    250 S G St, San Bernardino, CA 92410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 382-7100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center
  • Riverside University Health System-medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myasthenia Gravis
Vertigo
Gait Abnormality
Myasthenia Gravis
Vertigo
Gait Abnormality

Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 07, 2018
    she is the best and most caring dr ever. Spent so much time with my husband, wonderful!
    — Apr 07, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Laura Henrichsen Nist, MD
    About Dr. Laura Henrichsen Nist, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942230966
    Education & Certifications

    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    • Neuromuscular Medicine
