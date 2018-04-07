Dr. Laura Henrichsen Nist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henrichsen Nist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Henrichsen Nist, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Henrichsen Nist, MD
Dr. Laura Henrichsen Nist, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.
Dr. Henrichsen Nist's Office Locations
-
1
Loma Linda University Neurology11370 Anderson St Ste B100, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2880
-
2
SAC Health System250 S G St, San Bernardino, CA 92410 Directions (909) 382-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Riverside University Health System-medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
she is the best and most caring dr ever. Spent so much time with my husband, wonderful!
About Dr. Laura Henrichsen Nist, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1942230966
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Henrichsen Nist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henrichsen Nist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henrichsen Nist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henrichsen Nist has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henrichsen Nist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Henrichsen Nist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henrichsen Nist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henrichsen Nist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henrichsen Nist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.