Overview of Dr. Laura Henrichsen Nist, MD

Dr. Laura Henrichsen Nist, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.



Dr. Henrichsen Nist works at Loma Linda University Neurology in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.