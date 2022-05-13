Overview of Dr. Laura Ofstead, MD

Dr. Laura Ofstead, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Ofstead works at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.