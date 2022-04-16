See All Plastic Surgeons in Tyler, TX
Dr. Laura O'Halloran, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Laura O'Halloran, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (19)
Map Pin Small Tyler, TX
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laura O'Halloran, MD

Dr. Laura O'Halloran, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.

Dr. O'Halloran works at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Cosmetic Surgery Center in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction, Gynecomastia and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Stefan Thiele, MD
Dr. Stefan Thiele, MD
5.0 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Zachary Farris, MD
Dr. Zachary Farris, MD
4.6 (19)
View Profile
Dr. John Standefer Jr, MD
Dr. John Standefer Jr, MD
4.8 (87)
View Profile

Dr. O'Halloran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Christus Trinity Mother Frances Cosmetic Surgery Center
    3200 Troup Hwy Ste 240, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 510-8888
  2. 2
    Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
    800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 510-8888
  3. 3
    Christus Mthr Frances Hosp South Tyler
    8389 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 510-8888
  4. 4
    909 E Southeast Loop 323 Ste 777, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 510-8888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. O'Halloran?

    Apr 16, 2022
    What a wonderful doctor. She gave me exactly what I wanted. A small B cup. After years and years of having large, painful breast I consulted with Dr. O about my lifelong dream of having small breast. I even went so far as to show her photos of what size I actually, truly wanted to be. I was tired of being uncomfortable, hard to fit, worried about fibroid cyst I felt in my dense breast tissue…I could go on and on about the years of difficulty trying to find a swimsuit top that held my saggy breast only to return home empty handed. Bear in mind I am 5’6” 140 lbs. an average size with misshapen breast and very large nipples. It was embarrassing! Self esteem plummets when you wrestle with dysmorphic body image issues. But I felt mine were real! Dr. O is a wonderful humanbeing despite being a great Dr. who listens to her patients and delivers. Thank you for my 5 star results. I can’t imagine anyone not being happy with her, something unavoidable must have happened
    Tammy Garrett — Apr 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laura O'Halloran, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laura O'Halloran, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. O'Halloran to family and friends

    Dr. O'Halloran's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. O'Halloran

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laura O'Halloran, MD.

    About Dr. Laura O'Halloran, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659345338
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura O'Halloran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Halloran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Halloran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Halloran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Halloran works at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Cosmetic Surgery Center in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Dr. O'Halloran’s profile.

    Dr. O'Halloran has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, Gynecomastia and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Halloran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Halloran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Halloran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Halloran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Halloran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Laura O'Halloran, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.