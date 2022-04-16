Dr. Laura O'Halloran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Halloran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura O'Halloran, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura O'Halloran, MD
Dr. Laura O'Halloran, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. O'Halloran works at
Dr. O'Halloran's Office Locations
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Cosmetic Surgery Center3200 Troup Hwy Ste 240, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 510-8888
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 510-8888
Christus Mthr Frances Hosp South Tyler8389 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 510-8888
- 4 909 E Southeast Loop 323 Ste 777, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 510-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
What a wonderful doctor. She gave me exactly what I wanted. A small B cup. After years and years of having large, painful breast I consulted with Dr. O about my lifelong dream of having small breast. I even went so far as to show her photos of what size I actually, truly wanted to be. I was tired of being uncomfortable, hard to fit, worried about fibroid cyst I felt in my dense breast tissue…I could go on and on about the years of difficulty trying to find a swimsuit top that held my saggy breast only to return home empty handed. Bear in mind I am 5’6” 140 lbs. an average size with misshapen breast and very large nipples. It was embarrassing! Self esteem plummets when you wrestle with dysmorphic body image issues. But I felt mine were real! Dr. O is a wonderful humanbeing despite being a great Dr. who listens to her patients and delivers. Thank you for my 5 star results. I can’t imagine anyone not being happy with her, something unavoidable must have happened
About Dr. Laura O'Halloran, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1659345338
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Halloran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Halloran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Halloran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Halloran works at
Dr. O'Halloran has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, Gynecomastia and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Halloran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Halloran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Halloran.
