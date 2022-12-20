Overview of Dr. Laura O'Malley, MD

Dr. Laura O'Malley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. O'Malley works at Internal Medicine of Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.