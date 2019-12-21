Dr. Pace has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Pace, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Pace, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
They frequently treat conditions like Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 295 S CHIPETA WAY, Salt Lake City, UT 84108 Directions (801) 581-4390
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pace?
Dr. Pace is the 4th GI doctor I've worked with and she is the 1st doctor who hasn't given up and told me "their isn't anything more I can do for you." She is the doctor who finally figured out why I've had abdominal pain for over 24 years. She didn't give up when I proved to be a more complicated case and she kept thinking about my case long after my first appointment with her. She is very knowledgeable and cares about her patients. All of my interactions with Dr. Pace have been outstanding!
About Dr. Laura Pace, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1104142025
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pace accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pace has seen patients for Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.