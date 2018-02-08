Overview of Dr. Laura Pallan, MD

Dr. Laura Pallan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Moon Township, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Sewickley.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.