Overview of Dr. Laura Parks, MD

Dr. Laura Parks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Parks works at Town Plaza Women's Health - Leawood in Leawood, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.