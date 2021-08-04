See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Leawood, KS
Dr. Laura Parks, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laura Parks, MD

Dr. Laura Parks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.

Dr. Parks works at Town Plaza Women's Health - Leawood in Leawood, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Town Plaza Women's Health - Leawood
    15137 Rosewood Dr, Leawood, KS 66224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 308-2801
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Town Plaza Women's Health - Overland Park
    5701 W 119th St Ste 345, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-6845

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Gonorrhea Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Gonorrhea Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Sterilization Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Myomectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Salpingectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neonatal Ovarian Cyst Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Operative Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 04, 2021
    My Daughter is a patient of Dr. Parks. The Office staff is very welcoming and friendly. Greeted us as soon as we walked in, helped with a referral and figured out insurance. Dr. parks was very kind. She listened intently to my daughter's concerns and answered all of our questions without hesitation. We were able to have testing done at the initial appointment which is a huge help. Her nurses and ultrasound techs were kind and understanding. This was my daughter's first well woman exam and we were extremely happy with her care. Highly recommend this doctor's office.
    J Smith — Aug 04, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Laura Parks, MD
    About Dr. Laura Parks, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285835090
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Louis University|St. Louis University Hospital
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
