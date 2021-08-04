Dr. Laura Parks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Parks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Parks, MD
Dr. Laura Parks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Parks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Parks' Office Locations
-
1
Town Plaza Women's Health - Leawood15137 Rosewood Dr, Leawood, KS 66224 Directions (913) 308-2801Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Town Plaza Women's Health - Overland Park5701 W 119th St Ste 345, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 382-6845
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parks?
My Daughter is a patient of Dr. Parks. The Office staff is very welcoming and friendly. Greeted us as soon as we walked in, helped with a referral and figured out insurance. Dr. parks was very kind. She listened intently to my daughter's concerns and answered all of our questions without hesitation. We were able to have testing done at the initial appointment which is a huge help. Her nurses and ultrasound techs were kind and understanding. This was my daughter's first well woman exam and we were extremely happy with her care. Highly recommend this doctor's office.
About Dr. Laura Parks, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1285835090
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University|St. Louis University Hospital
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parks works at
Dr. Parks has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.