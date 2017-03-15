Dr. Laura Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Patton, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Patton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Parker, CO. They completed their residency with University of Colorado
Dr. Patton works at
Locations
Miramont Family Medicine9251 Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 805-5529Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Colorado Pain and Rehab. Center8216 S Holly St, Centennial, CO 80122 Directions (303) 627-5735
Mountain View Pain Center15901 E Briarwood Cir Unit 150, Aurora, CO 80016 Directions (303) 645-4363
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patton is compassionate, knowledgeable, and takes all the time needed to ensure quality care.
About Dr. Laura Patton, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1477596849
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- University Of Kansas School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.