Overview

Dr. Laura Patton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Parker, CO. They completed their residency with University of Colorado



Dr. Patton works at Miramont Family Medicine in Parker, CO with other offices in Centennial, CO and Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.