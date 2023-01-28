Dr. Pedersen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Pedersen, DO
Dr. Laura Pedersen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Somerset, KY.
Lake Cumberland Medical Associates350 Hospital Way Ste 100, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 451-2600
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital305 Langdon St, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 679-7441Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
I am very pleased with Dr.Pedersen I would Recommend her to my friends
- Family Medicine
- English
- Family Practice
Dr. Pedersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedersen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedersen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.