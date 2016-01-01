Overview of Dr. Laura Pekman, MD

Dr. Laura Pekman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Pekman works at Charlotte OBGYN Associates in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.