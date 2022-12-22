Overview

Dr. Laura Peralta, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Peralta works at Weston Family Practice PA in Weston, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.