Dr. Laura Peterson, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (13)
Map Pin Small Honolulu, HI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Laura Peterson, MD

Dr. Laura Peterson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and Pali Momi Medical Center.

Dr. Peterson works at Hawaii Breast Center LLC in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peterson's Office Locations

  1
    Hawaii Breast Center LLC
    1907 S Beretania St Ste 501, Honolulu, HI 96826 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 949-7808
  2
    Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children
    1319 Punahou St, Honolulu, HI 96826 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
  • Pali Momi Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 17, 2020
    I went in to see Dr. Peterson due to abnormal Mammogram. I had a lump at my underarm. It started to grow and a biopsy was preformed by the Raidologist. It was benign tissue but because 6 months later for my follow up Mammography it showed the lump grew and there were 2 others around it. Dr. Peterson recommended to have the larger one removed and monitor the other 2. My entire appointments with her were very reassuring. My surgery date was very comforting. Dr. Peterson was very caring, comforting, plus she ended up taking the friends out along with the boss. My surgical site was ugly but I made sure I kept it clean followed instructions for post care. I have a scar but it's a line, can see if I raise my arms. I look at it this way if you see it you are looking at me too closely, back off. Highly recommend Dr. Peterson for her skills and knowledge!
    — Jul 17, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Laura Peterson, MD
    About Dr. Laura Peterson, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 1255400370
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Medical Education

