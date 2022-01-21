Overview of Dr. Laura Petty, MD

Dr. Laura Petty, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Petty works at The Woman's Clinic Of Monroe in Monroe, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.