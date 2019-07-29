Overview of Dr. Laura Politz, MD

Dr. Laura Politz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Politz works at West Coast Neonatalogy Inc. in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.