Dr. Laura Politz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Politz's Office Locations
West Coast Neonatalogy Inc.6450 38th Ave N Ste 200, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 767-1285
West Coast Neonatology Inc Dba All Childrens5959 Central Ave Ste 103, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 767-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Politz is the most personable and caring physician. I enjoy my visits to see her every year as she is such a joy to visit. She is very knowledgeable in the treatment of post-menopausal problems. I highly recommend Dr. Politz, very professional and the office is run very efficiently.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Politz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Politz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Politz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Politz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Politz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Politz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Politz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.