Overview of Dr. Laura Pomerenke, MD

Dr. Laura Pomerenke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University Of Arizona School Of Med and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Pomerenke works at Memorial Breast Surgery Spec in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.