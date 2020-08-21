See All General Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Laura Pomerenke, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (17)
Map Pin Small Colorado Springs, CO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Laura Pomerenke, MD

Dr. Laura Pomerenke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University Of Arizona School Of Med and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Pomerenke works at Memorial Breast Surgery Spec in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pomerenke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Breast Surgery Specialists
    175 S Union Blvd Ste 345, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 477-0211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Port Placements or Replacements
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 21, 2020
    Dr. Pomerenke is a highly skilled breast surgeon. Overall, she is the best doctor I have ever seen, hands down.
    Stacy Stierman — Aug 21, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Laura Pomerenke, MD
    Dr. Pomerenke's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Pomerenke

    About Dr. Laura Pomerenke, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568643708
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oregon Health And Science University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Oregon Health & Sciences Univ
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Arizona School Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Pomerenke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pomerenke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pomerenke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pomerenke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pomerenke works at Memorial Breast Surgery Spec in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Pomerenke’s profile.

    Dr. Pomerenke has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pomerenke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pomerenke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pomerenke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pomerenke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pomerenke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

