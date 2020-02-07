Dr. Pratt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Pratt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Pratt, MD is a Dermatologist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED.
Dr. Pratt works at
Locations
Colonial Heights Office280 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy Ste 4, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 285-2006Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 12:45pm
Dermatology Associates Of Virginia201 Concourse Blvd Ste 200, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 285-2006
Midlothian Office10800 Midlothian Tpke Ste 309, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 794-2307Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 12:45pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went in for 1 issue, that was addressed & got medicine for & Dr Pratt addressed a 2nd issue I didn't even mention. The 2nd issue was something even my PCP never wanted to address. When I came in for a follow up she addressed an another issue I didn't bring up & cleared it up. I feel like if I'd gone anywhere else the extra issues wouldn't have been mentioned or cleared up. I have a lot to be thankful for by Dr Pratt. I certainly look forward to having her help with other issues mentioned or not mentioned. Thanks so much Dr Pratt!!!!
About Dr. Laura Pratt, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1548260912
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center
- USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pratt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pratt works at
Dr. Pratt has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pratt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pratt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pratt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.