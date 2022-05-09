See All General Surgeons in New Lenox, IL
Dr. Laura Ragauskaite, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (8)
Map Pin Small New Lenox, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Laura Ragauskaite, MD

Dr. Laura Ragauskaite, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They graduated from ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Ragauskaite works at Progressive Surgical Associates in New Lenox, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ragauskaite's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Progressive Surgical Associates
    1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 410, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 864-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendicitis
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendicitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Laura Ragauskaite, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Lithuanian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720234222
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Ragauskaite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragauskaite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ragauskaite has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ragauskaite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ragauskaite works at Progressive Surgical Associates in New Lenox, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ragauskaite’s profile.

    Dr. Ragauskaite has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ragauskaite on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragauskaite. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragauskaite.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragauskaite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragauskaite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.