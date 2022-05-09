Dr. Laura Ragauskaite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragauskaite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Ragauskaite, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Ragauskaite, MD
Dr. Laura Ragauskaite, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They graduated from ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Ragauskaite works at
Dr. Ragauskaite's Office Locations
Progressive Surgical Associates1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 410, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (312) 864-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I felt very confident in Dr. Ragausskaite. She explained things very well and the surgery went well also.
About Dr. Laura Ragauskaite, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Lithuanian
Education & Certifications
- ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ragauskaite has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ragauskaite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ragauskaite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ragauskaite works at
Dr. Ragauskaite has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ragauskaite on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ragauskaite speaks Lithuanian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragauskaite. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragauskaite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragauskaite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragauskaite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.