Dr. Laura Ragauskaite, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They graduated from ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Ragauskaite works at Progressive Surgical Associates in New Lenox, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.