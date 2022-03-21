Dr. Laura Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Reed, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Reed, MD
Dr. Laura Reed, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Reed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Reed's Office Locations
-
1
Vascular Institute Navicent Health575 1st St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 742-7566Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Warner Robins Office516 S Houston Lake Rd # 100, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 971-2611
-
3
Cardio Thoracic Vascular & Pediatric Surgery Assoc. PC688 Walnut St Ste 200, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 742-7566
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reed?
Dr. Laura Reed is one of the best CT surgeons I’ve had the privilege to work side by side with at Kings Daughters Medical Center in Ashland KY. I would whole heartedly recommend her to care for my family
About Dr. Laura Reed, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1194704338
Education & Certifications
- University KY|University Of Illinois
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open, Lobectomy, Open and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reed speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.