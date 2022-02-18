See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Palm Coast, FL
Dr. Laura Reinertson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Laura Reinertson, MD

Dr. Laura Reinertson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.

Dr. Reinertson works at Island Doctors in Palm Coast, FL with other offices in Saint Augustine, FL and East Palatka, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reinertson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Island Doctors
    264 Palm Coast Pkwy NE Ste A, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 446-5505
  2. 2
    Atlantic Urological Associates P A
    2460 Old Moultrie Rd Ste 5, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 797-5740
  3. 3
    Island Doctor Family Practice, Saint Augustine, FL
    199 S US Highway 17 Ste A, East Palatka, FL 32131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 312-0250
  4. 4
    Island Doctors
    2 Mccormick Dr, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 246-7365

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Laura Reinertson, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750408613
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Reinertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reinertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reinertson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reinertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinertson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinertson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reinertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

