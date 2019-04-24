Overview

Dr. Laura Rice, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rice works at Arlington Family Practice - Arlington in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.