Dr. Laura Richey, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Richey, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - Shreveport, LA and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Richey works at
Locations
1202 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Richey, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- 1194782839
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - Shreveport, LA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richey works at
