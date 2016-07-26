Overview of Dr. Laura Rickenmann, MD

Dr. Laura Rickenmann, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Rickenmann works at Sandhills Pediatric & Adolescent Clinic in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.