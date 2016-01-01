See All Oncologists in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Laura Rios, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Laura Rios, MD

Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Laura Rios, MD

Dr. Laura Rios, MD is an Oncology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Dr. Rios works at St. Luke's Health The Woodlands Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rios' Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Health The Woodlands Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center
    17198 St Lukes Way Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Breast Cancer
Anemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rios?

    Photo: Dr. Laura Rios, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laura Rios, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rios to family and friends

    Dr. Rios' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rios

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laura Rios, MD.

    About Dr. Laura Rios, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1588910491
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
    • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Rios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rios works at St. Luke's Health The Woodlands Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rios’s profile.

    Dr. Rios has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rios.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.