Dr. Laura Rosenbaum-Bloom, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (19)
Map Pin Small Hilton Head Island, SC
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Laura Rosenbaum-Bloom, MD

Dr. Laura Rosenbaum-Bloom, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rosenbaum-Bloom works at Main Street Psychiatry and Psychotherapy in Hilton Head Island, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenbaum-Bloom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Main Street Psychiatry and Psychotherapy
    4101 Main St Ste C, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaufort Memorial Hospital

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UniCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Laura Rosenbaum-Bloom, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396879813
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Cincinnati
    • University Of Cincinnati-Medical Center
    • Cincinnati Coll of Med & Surg
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • Beloit College
