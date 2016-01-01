Overview of Dr. Laura Laursen, MD

Dr. Laura Laursen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Laursen works at Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.