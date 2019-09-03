Overview

Dr. Laura Rosenzweig, MD is a Dermatologist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenzweig works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in Gastonia, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.