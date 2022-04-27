Dr. Laura Ross, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Ross, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Ross, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bowling Green, KY.
Dr. Ross works at
Locations
Hartland Family Dental Care1025 Ashley St Ste A, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 322-7439Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant friendly staff, painless exam and excellent care overall
About Dr. Laura Ross, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1639721079
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ross using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
