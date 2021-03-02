Dr. Laura Schaben, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Schaben, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Schaben, MD
Dr. Laura Schaben, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Sky Lakes Medical Center, St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Schaben works at
Dr. Schaben's Office Locations
Bend Neurological Associates2349 NE Conners Ave, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 317-0044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Lakes Medical Center
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Oregon Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schaben is very easy to talk to and show real interest in what we are telling her.
About Dr. Laura Schaben, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1053369884
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- St. Louis University Hospital
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- Drake University
- Neurology
Dr. Schaben has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaben accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaben works at
Dr. Schaben has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaben on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaben. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaben.
