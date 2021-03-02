Overview of Dr. Laura Schaben, MD

Dr. Laura Schaben, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Sky Lakes Medical Center, St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Schaben works at Bend Neurological Associates in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.