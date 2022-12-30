Overview of Dr. Laura Schafer, DO

Dr. Laura Schafer, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Schafer works at Lifestages Centers for Women in Englewood, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.