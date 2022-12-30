Dr. Laura Schafer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schafer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Schafer, DO
Overview of Dr. Laura Schafer, DO
Dr. Laura Schafer, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Schafer works at
Dr. Schafer's Office Locations
-
1
Davue Obgyn Associates Inc9000 N Main St Ste 232, Englewood, OH 45415 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Lifestages Centers for Women at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 320, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schafer?
There were problems trying to schedule on Mychart and the phone system was messed up. I eventually left messages on Mychart and got a call back.
About Dr. Laura Schafer, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1649639600
Education & Certifications
- Doctor's Hospital
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schafer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schafer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schafer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schafer works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Schafer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schafer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schafer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schafer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.