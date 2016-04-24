See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Laura Schiller, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Laura Schiller, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Laura Schiller, MD

Dr. Laura Schiller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Schiller works at Carnegie Hill Ob/Gyn in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Linda Silva-Karcz, MD
Dr. Linda Silva-Karcz, MD
4.8 (131)
View Profile
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
3.9 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Connie Liu, MD
Dr. Connie Liu, MD
3.6 (44)
View Profile

Dr. Schiller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Karen Gelder Phd Psychologist Pllc
    62 E 88th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 860-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schiller?

    Apr 24, 2016
    Dr Schiller is brilliant, with a friendly and upbeat bedside manner. She takes her time in getting to know her patients and their specific needs. In my case, she created a thoughtful, individualized health plan that I credit with saving my life.
    Carolyn P in New York, NY — Apr 24, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laura Schiller, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laura Schiller, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schiller to family and friends

    Dr. Schiller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schiller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laura Schiller, MD.

    About Dr. Laura Schiller, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689786105
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brow
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Schiller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schiller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schiller works at Carnegie Hill Ob/Gyn in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schiller’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Laura Schiller, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.