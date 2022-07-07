Dr. Schilling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Schilling, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Schilling, MD
Dr. Laura Schilling, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine.
Dr. Schilling works at
Dr. Schilling's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente4785 N 1st St, Fresno, CA 93726 Directions (559) 448-4555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schilling?
She was my children's pediatrician prior to her move to Kaiser. Great bedside manner, a genuine person, listens well, and took good car of my littles. We still miss her a decade later!
About Dr. Laura Schilling, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1467407296
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Loma Linda School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schilling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schilling works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schilling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schilling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schilling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schilling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.