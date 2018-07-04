Dr. Laura Schlagel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Schlagel, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Schlagel, MD
Dr. Laura Schlagel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint George, UT. They completed their residency with Sinai Samaritan Med Center-Samaritan
Dr. Schlagel works at
Dr. Schlagel's Office Locations
Red Rock Neurology2019 E Riverside Dr, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 673-5217
Hospital Affiliations
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schlagel?
Dr. Schlagel is a wonderful loving caring person. She spends time with you and really listens. She interacts with you and doesn't try to be a "No It All" or condescending. I had a bad stroke. It affected my left side, speech, memory, motor, sensory skills. With her expertise in neurology and I mean knowing your body so well, she was able to help me. what a blessing she has been in my life. I am still affected by the stroke, but my different therapists have all said I am a miracle.
About Dr. Laura Schlagel, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1306803226
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Samaritan Med Center-Samaritan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schlagel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schlagel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlagel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlagel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.