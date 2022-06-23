Overview

Dr. Laura Schoenberg, DO is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology|New York University|Nyu School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Schoenberg works at Dr. Laura Gray Schoenberg P.C - Board Certified Neurologist - Lake Success NY in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Headache and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.