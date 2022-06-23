Dr. Laura Schoenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Schoenberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Schoenberg, DO is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology|New York University|Nyu School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Schoenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Laura G Schoenberg PC2001 Marcus Ave Ste S250, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 358-1444
-
2
Dr. Laura Gray Schoenberg P.C - Schoenberg Neurology - Board Certified Neurologist2037 Jericho Tpke, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 358-1444Monday10:00am - 7:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareConnect
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Republic Insurance
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Schoenberg?
Dr Schoenberg is by far the best of the best. I am not just a number. She really cares about getting his patients better and her staff as well. harriskane150@gmail.com
About Dr. Laura Schoenberg, DO
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588642243
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center|North Shore Hosp/Sloan-Kett
- North Shore University Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology|New York University|Nyu School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schoenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schoenberg works at
Dr. Schoenberg has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Headache and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schoenberg speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.