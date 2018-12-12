Dr. Laura Schulz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Schulz, MD
Dr. Laura Schulz, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Ohio State University.
Dr. Schulz's Office Locations
Alaska Pediatric Oncology4100 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 312, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 929-3773Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1326158882
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Columbus Children'S Hospital
- Ohio State University
- Amherst College, Amherst, Massachusetts
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
