Dr. Laura Schweger, DPM
Overview of Dr. Laura Schweger, DPM
Dr. Laura Schweger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DR. VODDER SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.
Dr. Schweger's Office Locations
Pilot Butte Gynecology Aka Stephen R Rogers MD1506 Ne Williamson Blvd, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 383-3668
Bend Surgery Center1303 NE Cushing Dr Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 318-6772
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've know Dr. Schweger for many years and she's been a trusted part of the medical team for our entire family. Dr. Laura has excellent interpersonal skills and "talks straight" about what's going on and what the solution is. She is also very empathetic and has a good sense of humor. It's rare that you find a medical professional who has these warm, human qualities.
About Dr. Laura Schweger, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1316959455
Education & Certifications
- DR. VODDER SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schweger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schweger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schweger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schweger has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schweger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schweger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schweger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schweger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schweger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.