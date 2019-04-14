See All Dermatologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Laura Sears, MD

Dermatology
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Laura Sears, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Baylor University Medical Center and Medical City Las Colinas.

Dr. Sears works at Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Plano in Dallas, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Baylor
    Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Baylor
3900 Junius St Ste 710, Dallas, TX 75246
    Dallas Associated Dermatologists
    Dallas Associated Dermatologists
6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 260, Irving, TX 75039
    Preston & Royal Office Park
    Preston & Royal Office Park
5924 Royal Ln Ste 104, Dallas, TX 75230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Medical City Las Colinas

Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 14, 2019
    I felt comfortable and welcomed by this practice. Dr. Sears understands my concerns and explains what she sees in terms a layman can understand. She is real!!
    About Dr. Laura Sears, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942298708
    Education & Certifications

    • University Minn
    • Hennepin Co Hospital
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Sears, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sears is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sears accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sears has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sears on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sears. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sears.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sears, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sears appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

