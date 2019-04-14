Overview

Dr. Laura Sears, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Baylor University Medical Center and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Sears works at Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Plano in Dallas, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.