Dr. Laura Seidel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Seidel, MD
Dr. Laura Seidel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.
They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seidel's Office Locations
- 1 1501 Sulgrave Ave Ste 201, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (443) 708-5856
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Seidel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1285659524
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seidel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidel.
