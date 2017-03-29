See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in South Weymouth, MA
Dr. Laura Selkirk, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (13)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura Selkirk, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center

Dr. Selkirk works at Harbor Medical Associates-400 in South Weymouth, MA with other offices in Pembroke, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Harbor Medical Associates-400
    541 Main St Ste 210, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 952-1240
    Harbor Medical Associates
    15 Corporate Park Dr, Pembroke, MA 02359 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 826-8065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2

Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Heart Palpitations
Hypercalcemia
Hypogonadism
Immunization Administration
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteopenia
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acidosis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 29, 2017
    Very knowledgeable and professional.
    weymouth, ma — Mar 29, 2017
    About Dr. Laura Selkirk, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548478548
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Selkirk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Selkirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Selkirk has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selkirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Selkirk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selkirk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selkirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selkirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

