Overview of Dr. Laura Sergis, MD

Dr. Laura Sergis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Sergis works at Children's Medical Group in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.