Overview of Dr. Laura Setlur, MD

Dr. Laura Setlur, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Setlur works at Edward Medical Group in Plainfield, IL with other offices in Bolingbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.