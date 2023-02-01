Dr. Laura Setlur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Setlur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Setlur, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Setlur, MD
Dr. Laura Setlur, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Setlur's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group24600 W 127th St Bldg 100, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (815) 731-9000
Edward Medical Group130 N Weber Rd Ste 100, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 646-5777
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Setlur discussed my digestive problems with me and came up with a sensible plan of action. She listened and explained things very well.
About Dr. Laura Setlur, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1770710287
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Setlur has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Setlur accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Setlur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Setlur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Setlur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Setlur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.