Dr. Laura Shea, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Shea, DPM
Overview of Dr. Laura Shea, DPM
Dr. Laura Shea, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Shea's Office Locations
Laura M Shea DPM111 S Washington Ave, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 993-7423
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shea?
doctor and staff are excellent in execution of your foot care needs
About Dr. Laura Shea, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Drake University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shea has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shea speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shea.
