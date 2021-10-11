See All Podiatrists in Park Ridge, IL
Dr. Laura Shea, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Park Ridge, IL
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Laura Shea, DPM

Dr. Laura Shea, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.

Dr. Shea works at Laura M. Shea DPM in Park Ridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shea's Office Locations

    Laura M Shea DPM
    111 S Washington Ave, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 993-7423

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 11, 2021
    doctor and staff are excellent in execution of your foot care needs
    F. Podlo — Oct 11, 2021
    About Dr. Laura Shea, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1902814593
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    • Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Drake University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Shea, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shea has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

