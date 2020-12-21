Dr. Laura Shepherd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepherd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Shepherd, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Shepherd, MD
Dr. Laura Shepherd, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Shepherd works at
Dr. Shepherd's Office Locations
-
1
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
-
2
Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic - Nephrology1250 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 400, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 536-9864
-
3
Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic - Highpoint Medical Center1270 Friendship Rd Ste 100, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (470) 228-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shepherd?
I have seen Dr. Shepherd for many years. When she moved to Gainesville, I decided the 100+ mile drive each way was worth it. She's my favorite doctor. Kind, thorough, knowledgeable, and caring. I consider her a friend.
About Dr. Laura Shepherd, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1730162926
Education & Certifications
- Rectors & Visitors, Uva Health Sciences Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shepherd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shepherd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepherd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shepherd works at
Dr. Shepherd has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Renal Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shepherd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepherd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepherd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shepherd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shepherd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.